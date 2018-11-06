Election 2018! Where to Vote and What you Need

It is Election Day 2018! Polls Open at 8 a.m. and will remain open until 8 p.m. today. Results will be posted after 9 p.m. once north Idaho polls close (different time zone). Bill Colley will share results on the air on News Radio 1310 on your AM dial or just click on listen live on our website.

If you are not sure on where your polling place is, hit this LINK to find out where your precinct is located.

Want to know who will be on the ballot before you go vote? Hit this LINK

You will need personal identification if you vote today. Here are the acceptable forms of ID you can use:

Idaho driver's license or ID card issued by the Idaho Transportation Department

A passport or ID card with photograph issued by US government agency

Tribal identification card with photograph

Current student identification card with photograph issued by an Idaho high school, university, college, or technical school

License to carry concealed weapons

Also, if you haven't registered in Idaho or your precinct yet, you can do so today. You will need provide a driver's license number or the last four digits of your social security number. Here are the qualifications according to the Twin Falls County Clerks Office:

citizen of the Unites States

18 years old or older

resident of the state and in the county for 30 days prior to election day

registered as required by law.

You also need to provide a proof of residence, like a utility bill or something similar. You will also need a photo ID to go along with the proof of residence that show a current address.