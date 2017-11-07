Election Day! What you Need to Know
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Idahoans across will head to the polls today to cast votes on a number of issues including city council races and school funding. In the Magic Valley there are a number of school funding issues for citizens to decide on including a tax levy for the Filer School District to fund ongoing programs. Shoshone School District is also seeking voter approval for a general obligation bond of $6 million for new buildings and to support programs (read more here). Three Twin Falls city council seats are being challenged by several candidates. Incumbent Suzanne Hawkins is being challenged by Liyah Babayan, a local business owner who has served on several city committees, Eric Smallwood and former Twin Falls County Commissioner Leon Mills. Incumbent Greg Lanting is being challenged by helicopter pilot Tim Allen and Larry Houser. Councilman Christopher Reid, an appointee to the council, is being challenged by Brian Bell. Voters within the Rock Creek Protection Fire District will decide between Doug Fisher or Mike Hendricks for commissioner.
Find a Polling Place
Hit this LINK where you can enter your address and find out where you can cast a vote. This LINK will provide other information on Idaho elections.
News Radio 1310 will post results to our website one polls close at 8 p.m.
Requirements to Vote:
All voters are required to show personal identification. IDs that are accepted are:
Idaho drivers license
passport of ID card with photo
Tribal ID with photo
Student ID (college or high school) with photo
Concealed carry permit
If you are not currently registered to vote you can do so on the day of the election November 7. You must meet the following requirements
be a United State citizen
18-years-old or older
A resident in the state and county for 30 days prior to the election (Nov 7)
registered to vote