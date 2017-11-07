Election Day! What you Need to Know

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Idahoans across will head to the polls today to cast votes on a number of issues including city council races and school funding. In the Magic Valley there are a number of school funding issues for citizens to decide on including a tax levy for the Filer School District to fund ongoing programs. Shoshone School District is also seeking voter approval for a general obligation bond of $6 million for new buildings and to support programs (read more here). Three Twin Falls city council seats are being challenged by several candidates. Incumbent Suzanne Hawkins is being challenged by Liyah Babayan, a local business owner who has served on several city committees, Eric Smallwood and former Twin Falls County Commissioner Leon Mills. Incumbent Greg Lanting is being challenged by helicopter pilot Tim Allen and Larry Houser. Councilman Christopher Reid, an appointee to the council, is being challenged by Brian Bell. Voters within the Rock Creek Protection Fire District will decide between Doug Fisher or Mike Hendricks for commissioner.