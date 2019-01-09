Elevated Avalanche Danger in Sawtooth Mountains

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX) – The Sawtooth Avalanche Center is warning people to use extra caution when in the back-country due to increased possibility of avalanches.

On Wednesday, the center said in an advisory the avalanche danger was listed as “considerable” in the upper elevations and “moderate” in the middle and lower elevations of the Sawtooth Mountains.

Human-triggered slab avalanches are most likely in wind-affected terrain at upper elevations, but may also occur in winder locations at middle and low elevations. Some examples of low and middle elevations include road corridors and the mouths of large drainage.

The advisory says recent snowfall and wind have created dense wind slabs in many areas. Another layer may be added by day’s end.

The center advises people to use extreme caution, watch their surroundings, and avoid higher elevations.