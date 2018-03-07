Eli Young Band To Headline 2018 Highway 30 Music Fest
The Eli Young band will take the stage along with many others during the 2018 Highway 30 Music Fest in Filer.
Gordy's Highway 30 Music Fest is a three day outdoor music festival held at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer.
This year, Eli Young Band, Whiskey Myers and Cody Johnson will headline the event accompanied by a long list of talented local and regional bands.
When: 2018 - June 21, 22, 23
Tiecks range in price for single day passes, 2 day or a 3 day value pass. You can see the talent lineup and get ticket prices at the Highway 30 Music Fest website.
If you're traveling to Twin Falls for this event, check out these specials on hotels and camping accommodations.