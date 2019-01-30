Elite Restoration Gives Twin Falls A Peek At Guppies Fire Cleanup

A Twin Falls restoration company shared a video to YouTube recently that allows people to get a glimpse of the fire cleanup efforts inside Guppies Hot Rod Grille .

Guppies suffered fire damage on September 9, 2018, which is believed to have started by the restaurant's dryer, according to the video posted January 30 by Elite Restoration of Twin Falls. Photos of the fire department responding to the incident were shared from the restaurant's Facebook page five months ago.

The restoration company can be seen in the video safely packing up some of Guppies' valuables. A fundraiser was set up in 2018 to help Guppies, as well as the surrounding businesses that suffered damage, to assist with recovery efforts. The business, which is located at 110 Main Avenue North, remains closed.

There still hasn't been given an official word as to when, or if, Guppies will reopen. Guppies Hot Rod Grille first opened in December of 2014, and was known for its burgers and rockabilly, hot rod theme.