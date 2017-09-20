Elk Return in Numbers Near Highway in the Wood River Valley

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX) Elk have returned in numbers near a busy highway prompting officials to warn drivers to slow down. The wildlife have been reported near Buttercup Road and Highway 75 just north of Hailey, according to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff issued the warning on social media that they've gotten reports of elk being hit on the highway. The speed on that section of road drops to 45 m.p.h. at night to prevent wildlife/car collisions. The sheriff's office also advised people that if they choose to salvage the animal after hitting it, they need to file a salvage claim with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. The state allows any animal to be salvaged as long as it is hunted in the state. However, protected non-game wildlife cannot be salvaged, such as endangered species.