Elk To Blame for Two-car Pileup Near Hailey

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX) Two people had to be sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash when one driver tried to avoid elk near Hailey last week. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened January 2, a little after 2:30 p.m. when one driver made a quick stop to avoid hitting an elk and was rear-ended by another car that couldn't stop in time. The sheriff's office says several drivers had to hit their brakes to avoid a herd of elk crossing the Highway 75 near Alturas Drive north of Hailey.