Elko County 18-Year-Old Injured after ATV Crash

SPRING CREEK, Idaho (KLIX) A northern Nevada 18-year-old had to be flown to a hospital after crashing an ATV on Tuesday. According to the Elko County Sheriff's Office, Evan Edgell, of Spring Creek had been speeding on an ATV when it overturned. The sheriff's office says the young man was not wearing a helmet and was seriously injured. The accident happened on Bronco Drive close to Buckskin Lane. The sheriff's office in a statement said ATV riders should obey the speed limit and always wear a helmet.