Elko County Man Accused of Sex Abuse and Incest

ELKO, Nevada (KLIX) An Elko County man is facing several counts of sex abuse charges including incest after he was arrested Thursday. According to the Elko County Sheriff's Office, Jarad Wesley King, age 23, of Osino, was arrested June 7, and charged with three counts of sexual assault against a child under the age of 16 and one count of incest. The sheriff's office says multiple victims, ranging in age from five to twelve years, came forward. The crimes allegedly happened over a period of several years. King was arrested without incident at his home and his bail is set at a little more than $1.5 million.