Elko County Moves to Video Visitations as Inmate Counts Increase

ELKO, Nevada (KLIX) People wanting to visit with inmates at the Elko County jail will no longer be able to do so face-to-face after new procedures will be implemented. Visitors will now have to visit with an inmate via a video connection at the Elko County Detention Facility or online from anywhere, according to the Elko County Sheriff's Office. Visitors will have to set up an account with the facility to chat with an inmate or by visiting the website legacyinmate.com/prepaid. Sheriff Jim Pitts said in a prepared statement, “The changes being implemented are necessary due to increased inmate counts, officer safety and modernization of the inmate visitation process. We apologize for any inconvenience and ask for the public’s patience during this transition.” Face-to-face visitation will end on January 7, 2019.