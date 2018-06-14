Elko Man Behind Bars on Weapons and Other Charges

ELKO, Nevada (KLIX) An Elko man is facing numerous charges, including weapons charges, after a routine traffic stop earlier this week. According to the Elko County Sheriff's Office, a deputy stopped 36-year-old Paul Cowles in Ryndon for having a broken windshield on June 11. The sheriff's office also alleges the car's registration and Cowles' driver's license were expired. Cowles was arrested for the traffic infractions and it was also discovered he had several failure to appear warrants for his arrest, plus he was identified as an ex-felon. Authorities also allegedly found three weapons in the vehicle with one that had a silencer on it. The sheriff's office also said several prescriptions that didn't belong to Cowles was found. He was booked into the Elko County Jail and charged with the following: Operating an Unregistered Vehicle; Driving with a Suspended License; 3 counts Ex-felon in Possession of a Firearm; Broken Windshield; Possession or use of a Deadly Weapon or Silencer; 2 counts Possession of Prescription Drugs without Prescription. Bail is $121,405.