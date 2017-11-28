Elmore County Charge Two after Meth and Pill Bust

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KLIX) Two people face charges of delivery of a controlled substance after Elmore County authorities stopped a car. On the Friday after Thanksgiving, the Elmore County Sheriff's Office says the Joint Task Force during a traffic stop found methamphetamine along with prescription pills that were being sold illegally. The Elmore County Narcotics K-9 was used to discover the drugs. The charges are felonies and include possession. The Elmore County Joint Task Force is made up of the Elmore County Sheriff's Office and the Mountain Home Police Detectives. The two people charged are 25-year-old Jacob Kibe and 48-year-old Vera Gunn. A third person was not charged.