Elmore County Citizen Recognized for Calling Police During Break In
What would you do if you noticed someone you didn't recognize in your neighbor's house? An Elmore County man picked up his phone and called the police. According to the Elmore County Sheriff's Office, citizen Ron Martin noticed two men inside his neighbor's house the afternoon of January 24. It is believed they had broken into the home. The sheriff's office says Martin noticed something out of the ordinary and made the choice to call police. The two men were quickly taken into custody.
The sheriff's office said in a statement:
Mr. Martins actions on January 24th, 2019 are truly appreciated by myself, the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office, Chief Scott Conner and the Mountain Home Police Department. It is citizens like this that see things out of the ordinary and choose to get involved. By his care and concern that day he made a difference. We applaud Mr. Martin for taking time to look after his neighbor’s house and help us make Mountain Home a great place to live.