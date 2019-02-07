What would you do if you noticed someone you didn't recognize in your neighbor's house? An Elmore County man picked up his phone and called the police. According to the Elmore County Sheriff's Office, citizen Ron Martin noticed two men inside his neighbor's house the afternoon of January 24. It is believed they had broken into the home. The sheriff's office says Martin noticed something out of the ordinary and made the choice to call police. The two men were quickly taken into custody.

The sheriff's office said in a statement: