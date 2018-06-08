MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KLIX) A 20-year-old man is behind bars after an Elmore County investigation alleges he had images of an underage woman on his phone. According to the Elmore County Sheriff's Office, Alex Guadarrama-Sanchez is facing battery and possession of child pornography charges after officers launched an investigation in late May. The young victim and mother reported a battery and it was alleged Guadarrama-Sanchez had several images of the girl on his phone and had made threats to reveal the images to others. Detectives say they can confirm the images were on at least one of Guadarrama-Sanchez's mobile device, but were not able to confirm if they had been shared or not. The investigation into the allegations are ongoing.