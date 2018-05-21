Elmore County Searching for Missing Teen

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KLIX) The Elmore County Sheriff' office is looking for a teen that had been reported missing during the weekend. The sheriff's office says the parents reported 17-year-old Carmen Vargas Torres missing early Saturday morning in Mountain Home. Authorities believe the teen may be an adult, Dominic Mascorro, who may be involved in criminal activity. Torres is described as a Hispanic female, 5'2" high, about 160 pounds, long brown hair with brown eyes. Anyone with information on the missing teen is asked to call authorities or the Elmore County Sheriff's Office 208-587-2100

