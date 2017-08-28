Elmore County Sheriff Updates Woman’s Death Investigation to Homicide

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KLIX) – Law enforcement officials investigating the death of a woman found with her vehicle Saturday morning in Elmore County are now calling it a homicide.

The woman, identified as 71-year-old Paula Knudson Ferbrache, was last seen Friday afternoon when she left work, but Ferbrache never returned home.

A person reported seeing the woman’s car on a dirt road, according to the sheriff’s office, near an agricultural area about four miles northeast of Mountain Home. The woman’s body was subsequently found, and the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho State Police said Saturday that the woman’s death was “suspicious,” but on Monday morning they updated the case to “homicide.”

“There are many rumors and information that is out there,” the sheriff’s office said in a prepared statement. “Due to the sensitivity of our investigation, we cannot confirm or deny any other information due to the ongoing investigation.”

The office said there is no indication or evidence that the public’s safety is at risk.

Any information about the case should be directed to the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office, 587-3370, ext. 228.