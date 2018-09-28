Elton John Extends Farewell Tour And Will Perform In Boise

One of the most celebrated recording artists of the past 50 years has extended his final world tour and will be performing in southwest Idaho.

Elton John's " Farewell Yellow Brick Tour " has been extended to include 27 additional performances, according to concertfix.com . The 300-date tour began September 8 in Pennsylvania, and also includes a Las Vegas residency to start 2019.

Elton is bringing his 32 studio albums worth of songs and his beloved piano, "Nina," to the Taco Bell Arena in Boise on Friday, January 11, 2019. His 2016 album, "Wonderful Crazy Night," was a top 10 album on the Billboard charts. Since his first release, "Empty Sky," in 1969, Elton John has sold over 200 million albums and won 6 Grammy Awards.

For more information about the "Farewell Yellow Brick Tour," click here .