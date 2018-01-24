Elton John Is Quitting Touring But Not Before He Visits Boise

You can add Elton John to the long list of amazing tours coming through Idaho, except he won't be here for another year. He's also quitting touring after this one. He's calling his final tour the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour and he'll finally make it to Boise in January of 2019.

The Taco Bell Arena will be his stage on January 11th. If you have ever wanted to see Elton John in concert then you had better get some tickets to this show! There is a special pre-sale for American Express card holders on January 25th, Ticketmaster Verified Fans pre-sale begins January 30th, and tickets go on sale for the general public February 2nd.

This tour is going to be a massive show, lasting 3 years! If you can't get to his Boise show he will also be in Portland , Denver , and a few locations in California .