Emergency Crews Rescue Man Who Drove Into Snake River Canyon

Twin Falls City Fire and Rescue responded to the north side of Snake River Canyon Monday at 330am, after a man was found 60 feet below the canyon rim in need of rescue.

Twin Falls City Fire, Rope Rescue Team, Jerome Sheriff and Magic Valley Paramedics all responded. The Twin Falls Fire Department and Twin Falls City Rope Rescue were able to reach the man and bring him up in about an hour. He was not seriously hurt.

The male had been involved in a car chase with Jerome County Sheriff just south of the Jerome Golf club near Auger Falls Rd.

Usually The Twin Falls City Fire department doesn't respond that far out in Jerome County, but they said they were needed, given the circumstances and the need of a rope rescue.