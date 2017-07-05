Emmett Man Sentenced for Insurance Fraud

EMMETT, Idaho – A 39-year-old Emmett man has been sentenced for insurance fraud.

Chris R. Kienitz was sentenced to four years in prison on June 30 after he pleaded guilty to the charge in April. The court suspended the prison sentence, however, and placed him on four years’ probation. He was ordered to serve 180 days in the Gem County Jail with 130 days suspended.

In November 2014, according to the Office of Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, Kienitz filed a claim with Progressive Insurance for an accident involving his vehicle. He told the insurance company that he had recently acquired the vehicle and forgot to add it to his policy.

Investigators determined, however, that Kienitz had acquired the vehicle several months prior and that the accident occurred before he called to add the vehicle to his policy. The claim was denied.