End Times? Idaho Quakes, Korean War & Hurricane Threats (Opinion)

Protestants may call it Tribulation or the end times. Catholics, the Great Chastisement.

There is mass starvation in Africa and talk on the nightly news about nuclear war involving North Korea

Both warn of the day when the skies fall and the heavens rain fire. By 10:00 this morning, there had been 15 earthquakes in Eastern Idaho since midnight. Well more than 100 in under one week. The air is choked with smoke from wildfires. Folks in the Northern Panhandle watched a fireball streak across the firmament Monday night. The meteor eventually fell in British Columbia.

Storms are lashing the Eastern United States with regularity. There is mass starvation in Africa and talk on the nightly news about nuclear war involving North Korea . You could be living in fear. A healthy fear of the Almighty is a good thing.

This morning, we discussed these interesting times on Top Story. You can listen below: