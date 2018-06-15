Enter Your Pet In Our 2018 Summer Pet Photo Contest

In the Magic Valley, we love our pets. This is your chance to prove your best friend is the best. It's time for our 2018 Summer Pet Photo Contest and we're accepting entries right now.

Submit your favorite pet photo with a summer theme. We’ll choose 10 finalists and then you can vote for your favorite.

Here's how it works: Submit your photos now through June 29th, 2018. At that time, we'll choose 10 finalists. Then, beginning July 2nd, 2018, registered VIP members can vote for their favorite. Voting will end July 8th, 2018 and we will announce the winner Monday morning, July 9th.

The pet with the most votes will win a Playstation 4 - limited-edition Call of Duty Bundle

NOTE: Whatever you do, don’t do anything to endanger your pet. We love animals as much as you do and want them happy and safe.

Valley View Veterinary Clinic