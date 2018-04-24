EPA Offering Idaho Diesel Vehicle Replacement Grants

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency wants to help replace aging diesel vehicles fleets with newer cleaner burning ones and is offering grants to make it happen. The EPA says the grants are available to groups in the Pacific Northwest, including Idaho, as part of the Diesel Emission Reduction Program. The goal is to replace older diesel fleets with newer ones that operate cleaner. The EPA says it anticipates handing out around $40 million in grants nation wide. It says that about 90% of the freight shipped in the United States is done so with a diesel-powered vehicle. Applicants have until June 5, to apply. Details on who qualifies and how to apply HERE.