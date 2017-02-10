Euthanasia Drug Found in Some Dog Food, Prompts Immediate Recall
If you have this brand of dog food, check the label immediately and make sure you don't have this batch.
The FDA announced this recall of Evanger's Hunk of Beef Au Jus due to a euthanasia drug being found in some batches. This dog food is not sold locally in Idaho, but is in Washington state. It can also be purchased online and there are fears that some of these contaminated batches could have been a part of this.
Here's what to look for according to the FDA:
Evangers is voluntarily recalling Hunk of Beef products that were manufactured the same week, with lot numbers that start with 1816E03HB, 1816E04HB, 1816E06HB, 1816E07HB, and 1816E13HB, and have an expiration date of June 2020. The second half of the barcode reads 20109, which can be found on the back of the product label.
Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-847-537-0102 between 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM Mountain Time, Monday - Friday.