Euthanasia Drug Found in Some Dog Food, Prompts Immediate Recall

If you have this brand of dog food, check the label immediately and make sure you don't have this batch.

The FDA announced this recall of Evanger's Hunk of Beef Au Jus due to a euthanasia drug being found in some batches. This dog food is not sold locally in Idaho, but is in Washington state. It can also be purchased online and there are fears that some of these contaminated batches could have been a part of this.