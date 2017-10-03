Even Mass Murder Can’t Unite NFL (Opinion)

Two members of the Kansas City Chiefs sat through the national anthem. This happened less than 24 hours after the mass murder in Las Vegas.

Apparently the country can’t even be united following tragedy. Across the field, the Washington Redskins all stood.

Not every player standing had a hand over his heart, but it’s an improvement. During this past weekend’s games, just over 50 players sat or took a knee as the Star Spangled Banner played. The previous week, the number was 200 and there were fears among American patriots the figure would grow.

Maybe these highly-paid knuckleheads are starting to get the idea. I’m a football addict. Watching games from Pop Warner on up to the CFL and NFL is my crack. The protests have so angered me. I’ve found other pursuits. You can get more details about my stand from my column at the Times-News.