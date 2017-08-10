Evidence of Price Gouging in Idaho Before the Eclipse?

At least one couple coming to Idaho for the eclipse believe they’re being clipped.

Channel 8 television in Idaho Falls has the story. The couple claims the hotel where they’ve had a reservation for three years has suddenly jacked up the cost of a room charge. It could be a violation of contract law if true.

The hotel manager isn’t speaking with the TV station, but we should point out silence doesn’t mean an admission of guilt. It makes for some entertaining TV. A great many young reporters are doing Mike Wallace impressions while not even knowing who Mike Wallace was! Expect more of these stories as we approach the eclipse.