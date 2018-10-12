Ex Twin Falls Meteorologist In The Middle Of Hurricane Michael

Meteorologist Jordan Dressman previously worked for KMVT in Twin Falls. He left to go to Huntsville Alabama and ended up in Panama City in the middle of Hurricane Michael. He shared some photos of the aftermath.

Dressman headed to Panama City to cover the hurricane, after he and the staff left the station they took refuge in a church across the street. Here are some photos he shared after he got back to Alabama.

As a meteorologist, this has to be like both playing the the Superbowl and going through a haunted house at the same time. Glad he is safe and sound back in Alabama. He plans on writing more about the experience later this week.

For now, check out the crazy photos of the destruction. If you would like to help the locals who now have a huge mess to clean up, click here .