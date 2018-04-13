Expect to Pay More at National Parks this Summer

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Travelers who head to national parks this summer will see higher fees after federal officials announce a plan address the backlog of park maintenance. The National Park Service announced plans to increase the entry fee at many popular natural attractions by $5 beginning June 1. The total cost will vary depending on the park, for example Yellowstone National Park fees will go up from $30 to $35 per vehicle, Craters of the Moon National Monument will go from $15 to $20 per vehicle. The park service says the fee increase will help pay for the $11.6 billion in deferred maintenance for parks, historic sites, and monuments. Officials say most of the revenues from the fee increase will go to the local park where it was collected. The decision comes after a public comment period in October last year when a $70 entry fee had been proposed.