Exploring the Abandoned Ghost Town of Bayhorse, Idaho

It's becoming more difficult to explore old ghost towns. Over the years, the elements cause decay which damage the old buildings and eventually there's nothing left. The ghost town of Bayhorse in Idaho is different. Idaho State Parks helps preserve it and you can see it today.

According to Alan Sills, Bayhorse was founded in the 1870's after gold was discovered near there.

The Ghost Towns website has some more background on Bayhorse. According to them, the town had its best years in the 1880's and 1890's. Once the gold disappeared, the residents did, too. After 1915, no one was left.

If you would like to see it yourself, it's a very reasonable weekend trip less than 4 hours to the north of the Magic Valley.