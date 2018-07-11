UPDATE: Explosive Detonated Inside Mailbox in Shoshone

UPDATE: According to the Shoshone Police Department, the Twin Falls Bomb Squad destroyed the device and other evidence. Officers swept the area and determined the incident to be isolated. The public is being asked to report anything that looked suspicious between July 10, from 5 p.m. to 11:30 a.m. July 11. Contact Shoshone Police by calling SIRCOMM 208-324-1911

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KLIX) Southern Idaho authorities say a homemade bomb went off inside a mail box in Shoshone this afternoon. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff Rene Rodriguez, deputies responded to North Carmen Street for a suspicious incident and found an improvised explosive had gone off inside a mail box. The sheriff says the Twin Falls Bomb Squad along with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were called to help in the investigation. The 300 Block of North Carmen has been blocked off to traffic while the investigation is underway. People are asked to stay out of the are.