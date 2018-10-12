Fall And Winter Are Clashing In The South Hills

This weekend would be a really great time to go check out the Fall colors in the South Hills. Also, bring your coat and gloves because Winter is trying to pull one over on Fall!

Magic Mountain Ski Resort is reporting around 8 inches of snow this week. Pomerelle announced after the storm earlier this week that they had around 13 inches of snow. This is good news if it sticks around since good snow on the mountains has been in short demand the last few years.