Fall Back & Spring Ahead May Soon Be Gone For Good

As a testament to government’s inertia even the most unpopular laws never seem to go away. The federal tax code is an example.

Original predictions and theories about its benefits long ago were dismissed scientifically as fallacies and, yet. It persists.

Few people have any use for something 75-thousand pages long (it’s an old estimate). Daylight Savings Time is another albatross around our collective necks. It has been with us in most parts of the country for a century in one form or another.

Now there does seem to be a growing recognition it needs to go. Either settle year round on Standard Time or on Savings Time but stop with the “fall back” and “spring forward”. A dairy farming friend has never made the change. He explains cows don’t know the difference. The same with a cat who serves as my alarm clock.