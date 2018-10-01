Fall Grizzly Research Begins in Grand Teton National Park

MOOSE, Wyo. (AP) — Fall trapping of grizzly bears is getting started in western Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park and will continue through mid-November.

Park officials urged people Monday to heed brightly colored warning signs and stay away from areas where the routine trapping is occurring.

Biologists sedate the grizzly bears and fit them with tracking collars. They also collect samples and take measurements.

A judge last week ordered grizzlies in the Yellowstone region back on the U.S. government's list of threatened species. The decision reinstates tougher rules to protect the bears.

Before the decision, state officials in Wyoming and Idaho were preparing to let hunters kill as many as 23 grizzlies in areas around Yellowstone and Grand Teton this fall.

Research trapping of grizzlies began in Yellowstone in September.