Fallen Airwoman Remembered by Peers, Idaho Senator

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KLIX) – Members of the 332nd Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron remembered one of their own on Thursday.

Staff Sgt. Alexandria Mae Morrow, 25, of Dansville, N.Y., was killed Wednesday in Southeast Asia while performing maintenance duties in support of Operation Inherent Resolve for her squadron out of Mountain Home.

Airmen of the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing bow their heads for an invocation during a fallen warrior memorial ceremony Mar. 23, 2017, in Southwest Asia. The ceremony was held for Staff Sgt. Alexandria Morrow, 332nd Expeditionary Maintenance Group weapons load crew chief, who died from injuries sustained while performing work duties in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Eboni Reams, courtesy of Mountain Home Air Force Base)

“We mourn for Alexandria Mae Morrow because she was one of the kindest people many of us have ever known,” Lt. Col. Paul Tower, 332nd EMXS commander, told members who gathered for the fallen warrior memorial ceremony in Southeast Asia. “She was a loving wife to her husband, an amazing mother to her children, and our fellow warrior and friend—a friend who could be trusted in the toughest of times.”

Morrow came to Mountain Home in 2010, and later earned the nickname “Mother Alex” among her peers. She was remembered for her dedicated service to her family, fellow airmen and -women, and her country.

In a prepared statement released Friday, Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo said of Sgt. Morrow:

Staff Sgt. Morrow was well respected by her fellow airmen, and was recognized frequently for her kindness and strong commitment to service. The memory of her legacy will carry with it the honor she and so many other brave Americans have earned in defending our freedoms at home and abroad. I offer my deepest condolences to her family, friends and loved ones.