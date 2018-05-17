Fallen Magic Valley Law Enforcement to Be Remembered Saturday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) The annual Magic Valley Law Enforcement Memorial Service will remember seven officers who died in the line of duty on Saturday in Twin Falls. The service will be at the Twin Falls City Park starting at 11 a.m. in the band shell. Every year law enforcement remember those who have given the ultimate sacrifice protecting their communities. This week is National Police Week and various tributes have been held around Idaho and nation. According to the Twin Falls Sheriff's Office, Idaho State Senator Lee Heider will be the key-note speaker along with other guests and dignitaries. A list of Idaho's Fallen Officers will also be read during the ceremony. A free lunch will be provided after the event at the park. In case of bad weather the sheriff's office says the event will take place on the main floor of the County Courthouse across from the city park. Here is a list of officers from the Magic Valley who died in the line of duty.

Joshua Eggleston Lincoln County Sheriff's Office 7/18/2009

James Moulson Jerome County Sheriff's Office 1/03/2001

Phillip Anderson Jerome County Sheriff's Office 1/03/2001

Craig Bracken Twin Falls Police Department 5/08/1939

Henry Givens Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office 11/26/1935

Robert Walton Minidoka County Sheriff's Office 3/08/1934

Thomas Russel Twin Falls Police Department 2/06/1934