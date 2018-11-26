Falling Rock Injures Man at Auger Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Rescue crews are working to pull a man out of the canyon at Auger Falls after being injured by a large rock that hit him. According to Twin Falls County Spokesperson Lori Stewart, crews are using ropes from atop Meander Pointer, above Auger Falls, to pull the man from the canyon after being hit by the rock at just before 11 a.m. Stewart said another hiker came up on the injured adult male and called 911. As of 12:30 p.m., Twin Falls County Search and Rescue, Twin Falls Fire Department and Magic Valley Paramedics SORTS (Special Operations Reach and Treat) crews were still working to pull the man out.

