Falls 2 Falls Run in Twin Falls April 14th

The Falls 2 Falls run or walk is either a 5.2 mile run/walk from Idaho Power Park to Dierke's Lake or 10.5 mile relay or solo run.

The race is not for the faint of heart and it is a little too late to be training for it now. But it is guaranteed to be a great view, running through the Snake River Canyon.

The weather is supposed to be nice, but that is over a week away. Who knows what Mother Nature has up her sleeve for that day.

Tickets are available if you are brave enough to try it out.