Family Copes with After Effects of Serious Accident at Twin Falls Intersection

Gordy Schroeder was waiting at the intersection of Falls and Harrison when it happened. His wife, Megan, was on the phone with him when she heard a huge crash. Gordy and Megan have been coping with what happened ever since.

Gordy said that, according to eyewitness reports, there was a girl driving a vehicle behind him that failed to yield. He was stopped at a cross-walk where a little girl and her dog were waiting to cross. Gordy saw her begin to enter the cross-walk when he felt the impact.

The impact was so severe it completely knocked Gordy unconscious. His vehicle traveled almost an entire block before coming to rest. Gordy's first concern was the little girl he thought had entered the crossing.

Gordy's wife, Megan, confirmed that when he finally resumed consciousness, his first words were about the whereabouts of the little girl. Fortunately, he learned that she had not been injured and had avoided the collision.

Gordy said that the girl who was driving the vehicle that hit him claimed she was looking for another business down the street. She denied being on her phone at the time of impact.

Gordy suffered a concussion in the accident, but did not suffer any further injuries. Megan said that he has had signs similar to post-traumatic stress disorder with a short temper, memory loss. But, she is very thankful that her kids did not lose their dad.

The Falls Avenue intersection at Harrison is especially dangerous due to the high volume of traffic in that area and the schools nearby with children frequently crossing that street. If Gordy had been in a smaller vehicle, it is likely this accident would have been much more serious, if not fatal.

Gordy and Megan emphasized the importance of paying attention behind the wheel. It's the type of accident that you think can only happen to someone else. As Gordy's family learned, the possibility is all too real. And, now they'll continue to cope with the after effects of this accident as Gordy tries to recover his health.