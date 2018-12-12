Family Friendly New Year’s Eve Option In Twin Falls

When some think of celebrating New Year's Eve, a lot of people go out to bars or parties. That leaves some families in a bind. Well, you can have a fun New Year no matter the age.

Twin Falls Skateland is offering a fun for all ages party on New Year's Eve . It starts at 8 PM and runs until 1 AM. Admission is $9 and there will be games and giveaways!

When I was a kid I would have loved to have gone to an event like this that you can stay awake in a safe place, have some fun so you don't fall asleep and still have a party.