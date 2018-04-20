Family Yoga Is Available In Twin Falls

Kula Kids Yoga has been holding classes for children, teens and families since January. So if you are looking for a good family exercise, this may be the answer for you.

Yoga can help with flexibility, weight loss and stress release to name a few. What family doesn't need at least stress release?

Classes are broken up into age groups and family. They hold classes at both Studio G and Gemstone climbing. Saturday April 21st, they are having a teen yoga class at Gemstone Climbing.

If you are interested check out their Facebook page .