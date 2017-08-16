Farmers’ Almanac Predicts a Frigid Idaho Winter

Summer is almost over, and that means we’re only a few short months away from bitter cold. Shout out to all the Game of Thrones fans, because Winter is Coming.

In case you forgot, (which you obviously didn’t) we had record-setting snowfall that closed businesses and schools for days. Hardware stores sold out of shovels and snow blowers for probably the first time ever. In the spring, catastrophic flooding affected many of our neighbors. It wasn't pretty.

According to the Farmers’ Almanac, we can expect to have a more “normal” winter in 2018.

via Farmers' Almanac

It’s going to be cold, but not as wet as Winter 2017 and honestly, that sounds like great news. You can find more info and weather prediction here. What are your predictions for the winter?