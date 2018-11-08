Farming Around the Globe

For the next few days I'm doing the farm update on KLIX.

Benito has business to tend to outside the building. I would say he has "issues" but he truly doesn't have any of those. He's a well adjusted young man and for good reason.

He grew up on a ranch in New Mexico. I wasn't a farmer, although. Most of my extended family farmed and I got plenty of experience pitching in every now and then. It convinced me I didn't like getting out of bed early. So I took a job in morning radio. Which is more akin to the lifestyle of the two people on the left in the photograph above, although. If they were hired for morning radio the task would be assigned to a servant. The royals were visiting a ranch in Australia. Farming around the world is still much the same. Even with automation. It's serious work. Unlike radio. Unlike being a royal!

King George III enjoyed farming and he liked getting his hands dirty. The result was his family had him designated mentally ill. Again, royals don't work.