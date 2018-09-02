Fatal Crash at The Shake Out on Kimberly RD in Twin Falls

On September 2, 2018, at approximately 2:55 P.M., Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle, fatality crash, at the intersection of 2nd Avenue South and Blue Lakes Boulevard in Twin Falls City.

(ISP) Brandon Worring, 26, of Twin Falls, was driving eastbound on 2nd Ave. S in a 2008 Subaru Impreza. Worring failed to yield to a red light and entered the intersection of 2nd Ave. S and Blue Lakes Blvd. Ricky Muse, 44, of Twin Falls, was driving northbound on Blue Lakes Blvd. in a 2010 Ford F350 pick-up. The Ford pick-up struck the passenger side of the Subaru Impreza. The Subaru proceeded over the curb and struck the Shake Out on Kimberly Road. Both Worring and Muse were wearing a seat belt. Worring succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.

Kimberly Road, just east of the intersection, was blocked for approximately 4.5 hours.

Next of kin have been notified.

Idaho State Police was assisted by the Twin Falls Police Department and Fire Department.