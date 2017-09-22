Fatal Crash Near Sand Hollow on I-84

SAND HOLLOW, Idaho (KLIX) A Middleton man died in a single car crash near Sand Hollow Thursday afternoon on Interstate 84. Idaho State Police say at around 3:41 p.m. William R. Dudley, age 59, died when his Chevrolet 1500 pickup went off the road, over corrected, went back onto the road and rolled. Dudley died from his injuries at the scene and had been wearing his seat belt. Part of the interstate was blocked for more than an hour.

The correct mile marker for this crash was 12, not 13.