Fatal Crash on I-84 in Gooding County

UPDATE: The driver of the vehicle that had stopped in the lane of travel was Derrickson George, 35, of Tucson, AZ. George was in a 2006 Chevrolet Impala.

On September 30, 2017, at approximately 4:30 am, the Idaho State Police investigated a fatal crash on I84 at milepost 147, approximately 10 miles west of Wendell, ID.

Clinton Harlan, 39, of Kuna, ID, was travelling westbound in a 2017 Volvo Semi-Tractor pulling 3 Semi-Trailers. Harlan encountered a vehicle that was stopped in the right hand lane of travel westbound on I84 near milepost 147 where Harlan's Semi-Tractor ran into the back of this vehicle. The driver and only occupant of the stopped vehicle succumbed to their injuries at the scene of the crash. The name is being withheld at this time pending next of kin notification. Harlan was wearing his seatbelt, the driver of the other vehicle was not wearing their seatbelt.

The right hand lane of travel was blocked for approximately 3 hours. The Idaho State Police were assisted on scene by the Idaho Transportation Department, Gooding County Sheriff's Office and Gooding County Fire and EMS crews. The crash remains under investigation.