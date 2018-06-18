Crews Respond to Fatality Crash Near Eden

UPDATE: Idaho State Police has released more information about a deadly crash that happened a little before noon on Monday near Eden.

Kellie Barker, 57, of Kingman, Ariz., was traveling westbound on 1010 South, south of Interstate 84 in a semi truck and trailer. Barker stopped in the lane of travel and was preparing to turn left into a gravel lot just east of Eden Road when 57-year-old Rupert resident, Tony Dryden, failed to stop and struck Barker from behind.

Dryden from injuries at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt, ISP says.

ISP, with assistance from the Jerome County Sheriff’s Office, is still investigating the crash.

Original story

EDEN, Idaho (KLIX) – One person is dead after the vehicle he was driving crashed into the back of a semi near Eden.

The driver of a passenger vehicle rear-ended the semi, according to Idaho State Police.