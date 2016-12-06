Fatality Crash on I84 West of Burley at Milepost 202

On Monday, December 5, 2016, at 7:46 am, Idaho State Police investigated a fatality crash, westbound on I84 at milepost 202, west of Burley.

(ISP) Brandy Romero, 37, of Twin Falls, ID, was westbound on I84 when she lost control of her 1994 Ford Explorer on icy roads. The vehicle left the roadway on the left shoulder and rolled. Romero was ejected.

Romero was transported via an air ambulance to Minidoka Memorial Hospital in Rupert, and then by a ground ambulance to Cassia Regional Hospital in Burley, where she later succumbed to her injuries.