Father of Missing Twin Falls Woman Offers $1,000 Reward

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Glynn Jensen, the father of a missing Twin Falls woman, is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the safe return of his daughter.

“We are still looking for assistance in locating Keri Jensen,” Lori Stewart, spokeswoman with the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, said in a news release Thursday afternoon. “There is a possibility she is headed to Oregon, but we truly don’t know.”

Keri Anne Jensen, 36, left her home Nov. 29 and has not been heard from since. She is described as 4 feet 11 inches tall, and weighing about 85 pounds. She has brown hair, hazel eyes, and she has a birthmark on the right side of her forehead. She was last seen in a white head scarf and black hoodie.