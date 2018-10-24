Fatigue Blamed for Rollover in Twin Falls County

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) A Hansen man was seriously injured this morning in a rollover crash south of Twin Falls. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, 59-year-old Steven Smith, of Hansen, was head east on 2775 North in a mid-90's pickup when he lost control and went off the shoulder, over corrected, went across the road and rolled. The Salmon Track Fire had to extricate the man from the pickup and was taken by ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley.