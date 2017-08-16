Faulkner Planetarium Expands Schedule of Solar Eclipse Film

If you’re planning to view the solar eclipse, you might want to plan a visit to the Faulkner Planetarium before the big event.

The planetarium, located at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science on the College of Southern Idaho campus, has expanded its show schedule for “Eclipse: The Sun Revealed.”

The film will be shown 19 times between today, Aug. 15, and Sunday, Aug. 20. Admission prices are $6 for adults, $5 for seniors, $4 for children ages 2 through 17; children under age 2 are admitted free.

The schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, Aug. 16: 1:30 and 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 17: 1:30 and 3:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 18: 1:30, 3:30, 7 and 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 19: 1:30, 3:30, 7 and 8 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 20: 1:30, 2:30, 3:30 and 4:30 p.m.